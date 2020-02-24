|
April 14, 1930 – February 21, 2020
William (Bill) David Neilipovitz (PEng) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 21, 2020 just two months shy of his 90th birthday. Bill grew up in the Leamington / Point Pelee area and went to university in Detroit. He was a civil engineer for over 30 years primarily working at the Ministry of Transportation and Communication of Ontario retiring in 1987 as the Northwestern Ontario Regional Director. As the Director, he was instrumental in the creation of the original Terry Fox Monument on Highway 11/17. His job brought him to many different locations in Ontario which fortunately brought him to meet the love of his life, Dorothy in the sprawling metropolis of Kenora. They married in 1962 and then were transferred throughout Ontario culminating in returning to the North to Thunder Bay in 1974. Together, they had three children. Bill was very proud of his children who, along with their children, were his pride and joy. He is survived by his wife Dorothy (nee Francis), their son Bill (Connie) and their children Jonathan and Benjamin; their daughter Cathy (Harold) and their children Naomi, Élise, Aedan and Niamh; and their son David (Kristen) and his children Katelyn, Nathan and Braedan along with her children Sydney, Philippe and Ellie-Anne. He is also survived by his brothers Tom (Bev) and John along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Anton and Doris Neilipovitz. Bill was a longtime member of Westfort Baptist Church and has been instrumental in the Prostrate Cancer Support Group of Thunder Bay for years. Bill was active for many years, be it from walking to work each day regardless of what Thunder Bay's winters delivered or attending the Canada Games Complex in his retirement each day. Bill would be the first to say his first and foremost priority was to look after his family. We can all say that he certainly achieved this and more. Visitation will be 7-9 pm on Monday February 24th at Jenken's Funeral Home with funeral service at 11 am on Tuesday February 25th at Westfort Baptist Church with Pastor Al Piper officiating. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and the caring of the nurses, doctors and all the other professionals in the ICU and on 1A with special recognition to Aaron and the 2 Meghans. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Thunder Bay Regional HSC or Westfort Baptist Church or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
