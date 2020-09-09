1/1
William Francis "Bill" Sisson
1956 - 2020
August 20, 1956 - September 4, 2020

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill. He is survived by wife Sharon, son Michael, sister Maureen (Ken) Murray and many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. Bill is predeceased by his dad, mom, brother and sister. He love the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. Bill was a true fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had a infectious laugh and great sense of humour and loved life.

We would like to give a big heart felt thank you to all the nurses and PSW workers of Hogarth's Iris 4 North, who took excellent care of Bill. We saw how much Bill meant to you. A thank you to Hogarth's Pastor Steve for the comfort he brought to Bill. Thank you to all his doctors. A very special thank you to my niece Jessica for being with me at the end.

A celebration of life to follow at a later date.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
