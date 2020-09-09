



August 20, 1956 - September 4, 2020



Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill. He is survived by wife Sharon, son Michael, sister Maureen (Ken) Murray and many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law. Bill is predeceased by his dad, mom, brother and sister. He love the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping. Bill was a true fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had a infectious laugh and great sense of humour and loved life.We would like to give a big heart felt thank you to all the nurses and PSW workers of Hogarth's Iris 4 North, who took excellent care of Bill. We saw how much Bill meant to you. A thank you to Hogarth's Pastor Steve for the comfort he brought to Bill. Thank you to all his doctors. A very special thank you to my niece Jessica for being with me at the end.A celebration of life to follow at a later date.