Mr. William Franklin Giertuga, age 76 years, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by family, in the T.B.R.H.S.C. on Friday November 22, 2019. Forever remembered, loving Husband,
Bill was born in Port Arthur on November 9, 1943, the son of Walter and Olga Giertuga. He worked at Manitoba Pool, the L.P.H. and then began a 30 year career in Corrections at the Thunder Bay District Jail, retiring in 1996. Bill married the love of his life, Sharon Stadey on June 18, 1966, and together they raised 3 sons…their pride and joy.
He was an avid sportsman his entire life with a particular passion for hockey, as well as curling, baseball and coaching women's fastball and minor hockey. He was extremely proud to have co-founded and played for many years in the Elevator Hockey League.
Bill was a talented gardener and enjoyed sharing his crops and knowledge with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends in the Upsala area, where he and Sharon personally constructed their very own oasis.
He selflessly volunteered many years at the North McIntyre Rec Centre eventually receiving the honour of becoming a lifetime member.
He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and especially cherished times spent with his grandchildren and loved watching them participate in their various activities. Billy had a profound impact on everyone who had the privilege of being part of his life. He loved to make people laugh and taught so many of us the meaning of unconditional love.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sharon, sons Scott (Lesli), Warren (Jo-Anne) and Trevor (Chelsea), grandchildren: Travis, Garett, Dalton, Madison, Devin, Taylor, Dawson and Alexander; brothers John and Ed (Ellen), sister Chris (Doug) Swearengen as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Stephen.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Moose Hall (434 Fort William Rd.) with Rev. Hugh Walker presiding. Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday November 27th from 5-7 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the A.L.S. Society. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
Father, great friend, and Papa Bill