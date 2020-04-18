|
Mr. William (Bill) Hurd, 89 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his residence at the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital. Bill was born in Toronto, Ontario to Elizabeth (nee Goodfellow) and Percival Hurd, the first of five children. As an infant, he moved to Little Current on Manitoulin Island. He married the love of his life Iris (nee Kuorikoski) on July 18, 1953 and they enjoyed fifty-seven years together raising one daughter and eight sons. Predeceased by his parents, by his wife Iris, brothers Jack, George and David Hurd and by granddaughter Michelle Bryce; he is survived by his daughter Karen (Peter) Gobeil of Thunder Bay, Ontario, his sons – Terrance Hurd (Diane Helmus) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Kevin Hurd (Joyce Tinsley), Alan Hurd (Liz Tenniscoe) both of Nipigon, Robert (Jana) Hurd of Thunder Bay, William Jr. (Bill), David Hurd (Donna Smith) both of Nipigon, Daniel (Julie) Hurd of Pass Lake, Ontario and Michael Hurd (Dayna Smith) of Thunder Bay, by nine grandchildren – Trevor and Andrew Gobeil, Jason Bryce, Barry Fawcett-Hurd, Misty Fawcett-Hurd, Dustin and Jordan Hurd, Rhyis Hurd and Ava Alison Barry, by his sister Marion Nordquist of Penticton, British Columbia, sisters-in-law – Irene (Mike) Dryherb of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Irene (Eero) Warpula of Thunder Bay, brother-in-law Leonard (Carol) Kuorikoski of Stratton, Ontario, cousins – Fred Ashley, William (Joyce) Hurd, Ray (Gail) Hurd, Sharon Hurd and Shirley Ward, niece Sally Hurd of Thunder Bay. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive, spread all across the country. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.