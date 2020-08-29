February 7, 1933 – August 15, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce William Gerald Vantour's passing on his way to the TBRHSC on August 15, 2020 at the age of 87.Bill (William Gerald) will be greatly missed by his wife, Inga Elizabeth (nee Ackerman) of 65 years of marriage as of June 30, 2020. Bill was so very proud of his three children for being university grads: Richard William Vantour (Karen): Sandra Krupp (Pierrick): and Janell Buchholz (Andreas). The extended family grew with grandchildren: Robert Vantour (Serena), Melissa Vantour, Brent Krupp, Brittany Krupp (Eric), Kiersten Buchholz. Bill is also survived by his sister Shirley (Frank) Bond, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.Bill lost his mother, Marjorie Grace Vantour on October 6, 2003 and his father Norman William Vantour in 1972. Sadly in 2009 in Ottawa, he lost a wonderful great grandchild Maliyah Vantour age 1 1Ž2.The grandchildren lovingly named Bill “the Gumper”. It fitted his strong “tenacious” personality. There wasn't a project that Dad would turn down. Whether it was for family, neighbours or community, he was there building and/or supervising. After graduating from Port Arthur Technical High School, Bill was given the responsibility of being Chief Aircraft Inspector for a special Avro Arrow part that was being manufactured at the Thunder Bay Shipyard. The cancellation lead to his covering NW Ontario for Wilson's Stationery, and this opened the doors to employment with Fiberglas Canada Limited (Thunder Bay and then Winnipeg). This newly acquired knowledge brought him back to Thunder Bay and he became the founding member, co-owner/manager of Fiberglas Reinforced Plastics Systems (FRP Systems) in Thunder Bay, Ontario. As time moves on so does one's health issues. Hence Bill moved on to real estate until his retirement in 2000.Upon retirement, Bill was now to face Prostate Cancer. Finding a support group was pivotal to his next endeavor. Bill saw the value of the goals set by Thunder Bay Prostate Support Group and moved into establishing satellite groups throughout Northwestern Ontario. A supportive prostate video was created with Jim Hyder to access Indigenous, French and English language groups. Bill served 5 terms as President of the Prostate Cancer Support group in Thunder Bay. The highlight of his endeavors came when he was asked to serve on the Prostate Cancer Canada Network Advisory Board. A full life working and caring for the family and Community.Cremation has taken place with interment to be held next summer. If one so desires, donations may be made in Bill's memory to Prostate Cancer Support Thunder Bay, 110 Memorial Ave, P7B 4A3 or a charity of choice.