William (Bill) Gibson passed away peacefully at his home on June 4th, 2019 in Neebing Township, Thunder Bay. Bill is survived by his son Cole of Quinte West and his daughter Sarah Babb (Robert) and their children Paisley and Rowan of Calgary, as well as numerous brothers and sisters. He will be greatly missed by close friends Ben and Lesley Johnson of Kakabeka Falls, Tyson and Landon Broennle of Neebing and Justin Takacs of Oliver Paipoonge. Bill was born March 14, 1953 to Margaret and Melvin Gibson in Port Arthur. He was employed by Great Lakes Paper until his retirement. Bill will be remembered for his big heart and his passion for horses as an AQHA member. Bill loved the simple things in life like watching a horse graze and the peacefulness of a well bedded barn , as well as the sight of a beautiful trout jumping for a fly on the river surface. A remembrance drop in of the horsemen Bill Gibson will be held at the Murillo Hall, 4569 Oliver Road, Murillo, Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 a.m. til 1:00 p.m. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society.Online condolences
