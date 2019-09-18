Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
807-473-1121
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Everest Funeral Chapel
420 Gore St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6J2
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Gibson Obituary

Mr. William James “Bill” Gibson, age 92 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor.

Bill was an elder of Sand Point First Nation, and was very proud of his Ojibway heritage.

Survived by his children, Nancy MacDonald (Bob Babichuk), Carl (Fay) Gibson, Tracy Gibson (Jamie Burton); step-son, Gary Kozak; grandchildren; Rhya Daze, Lonnie Scinto, Jamie MacDonald, Adam Durbin, Blair Durbin, Ashley Wilson, Jessica Reinhart, Christina Gibson and their families. Bill was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren.

Predeceased by his first wife, Joyce and their son, Glen Gibson and second wife, Stella.

Funeral services for the late Mr. Bill Gibson will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Private interment will take place in Stanley Hill Cemetery.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.

As you were loved,
You will be missed.

Miiniwaa Gawaabmin


Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everest Funeral Chapel
Download Now