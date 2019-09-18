|
|
Mr. William James “Bill” Gibson, age 92 years, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Hogarth Riverview Manor. As you were loved,
Bill was an elder of Sand Point First Nation, and was very proud of his Ojibway heritage.
Survived by his children, Nancy MacDonald (Bob Babichuk), Carl (Fay) Gibson, Tracy Gibson (Jamie Burton); step-son, Gary Kozak; grandchildren; Rhya Daze, Lonnie Scinto, Jamie MacDonald, Adam Durbin, Blair Durbin, Ashley Wilson, Jessica Reinhart, Christina Gibson and their families. Bill was also blessed with eleven great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by his first wife, Joyce and their son, Glen Gibson and second wife, Stella.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Bill Gibson will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:30am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Private interment will take place in Stanley Hill Cemetery.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.
You will be missed.
Miiniwaa Gawaabmin
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com