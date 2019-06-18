|
|
Nov. 28, 1937 ~ June 13, 2019
It is with immense heartache we announce the passing of William James Hallinan of Thunder Bay on June 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by family following remission of acute leukemia in his 82nd year. He was a wonderfully devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who have known and loved him.
Born in Port Arthur District of Thunder Bay on November 28, 1937 to the late Cecilia Hallinan (nee Haskins) and Otto Hallinan, he attended St. Martin's elementary school and St. Patrick's High school. During that time he enjoyed many sports and activities, some of his favourites being baseball, hockey, running, skiing, tennis and especially curling, where he realized a lifelong dream of reaching the curling zenith by competing in the 1970 Canadian Brier with 2 childhood friends as part of the Northwestern Ontario Curling team.
Upon graduation Bill started the beginning of his career at the CIBC and it was during this time that he met and married the love of his life Patricia (nee Barth) on August 29, 1964. Their two beloved children Karen and David followed soon after. Following banking, Bill acquired a supervisory position at the Ministry of Transportation, and enjoyed it for 35 years.
Bill was a faithful member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church all his life serving and volunteering diligently in the church for many years. He lived life with enthusiasm both in his work and his personal life, and his entrepreneurial spirit, gift of the gab, and culinary skills led to establishing a bed and breakfast business after retirement, meeting and cooking for new friends from around the world.
Raising show dogs - Kerry Blue & Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers - was an interest and he and his family travelled to many dog shows throughout Canada. They also vacationed in many wonderful places over the years, Hawaii being an all-time favourite. Best friends Bob and Marilyn joined them with enthusiasm on many of these adventures.
Left to lovingly remember him is his wife Pat, his daughter Karen Hallinan (Jim McCullough) and son David Hallinan, & grandson Adam Hallinan all of Thunder Bay. Also he will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Hal & Barb Graham, nephew Mathew, niece Jodie and their families as well as cousins and many friends.
Visitation will take place on June 20, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am @ St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church 1019 Brown Street, Thunder Bay, Ontario. The funeral service will be held June 20, 2019 at 12:10 pm at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church with interment in Mount view Cemetery later this summer. As per Bill's wishes, cremation has taken place. Should friends desire in lieu of flowers donations to the Northern Cancer Fund- Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, Thunder Bay Human Society or a charity of their choice.