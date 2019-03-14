Home

William John (Bill) Clark

William John (Bill) Clark Obituary

1954-2019



Mr. William (Bill) John Clark passed away in his home on February 21, 2019.


Bill was born August 6, 1954 in Fort Frances Ontario. Bill was an


underground miner the most recent mine he worked at was at Williams Mine


located outside of Marathon, Ontario where he also lived for 25 plus years.



Bill loved fishing and traveling with family and friends.



Bill will be remember by his spouse Susanne Levoir; sons Michael (Kristin)


Clark and Christopher (Kaitlyn) Clark; his grandchildren Damien, Emily,


Colton and Sophie; his sisters Heather Ricard (Rick) and Margaret Gushulak


(Robert).



Bill is predeceased by his parents John and Stella Clark and his brother


David Clark.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. If friends so


desire, donations may be made to a charity of choice.

