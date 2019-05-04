|
William John “Jack” Gilbert, age 94 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with his family at his side. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
Jack was born in Kenora on September 23, 1924, and grew up near the train station of Quorn, Ontario, and Vickers Heights. Thoroughly enjoying trains, he worked for 41 years for CPR, retiring the same day as his brother. He married Elizabeth in 1953 and they shared 63 wonderful years, and were blessed with 2 children.
Singing and playing his guitar was a passion for Jack, and he was involved in Interlink Choir, Interlink Cowboys, Barbershop Choir, Silver Sound, Knox United Church Choir, and The Choral Group. For years he sang and yodelled with his brother Pat (The Gilbert Brothers), entertaining at Senior Homes, The Plowing Match, Paipoonge Museum, and numerous other events. Jack spent much of his time outdoors, fishing and hunting at many lakes and trails, and especially loved spending time camping with his beloved grandchildren every summer for over 20 years, right up to last summer. Blueberry picking and gardening were also favourites. He liked astronomy and weather watching, the Blue Jays and Maple Leafs. Jack was always designing projects, and improving around the house and garage, and building barns, a boat, a canoe, and more. He took much pride in building his root cellar last year, which he called the Outhouse because of its shape. For the past couple years, he also became quite the baker.
He was predeceased by his parents; loving wife Elizabeth; sisters June and Terry; and brother Pat.
He is survived by his loving children Gary and Tara (Don); adored grandchildren Brendan (Brittany), Bailey and Morgan, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James, on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00pm. An interment service will be held in Stanley Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at the Kakabeka Legion at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rural Food Bank.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hartford for all his great care over the years.