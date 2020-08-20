It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father, brother, uncle, grandfather, William John Nothing on August 12, 2020.



His life started in the forests, rivers and lakes near Bearskin Lake First Nation. He was born March 17, 1948. He considered the Severn Lake and River his home and close to his heart. At a young age, he was put in residential school. He never returned home until he was 30 years old. The residential school experience left a void in his heart and had many painful memories and loneliness. We are sad for this part in his life. He attended two residential schools, Pelican Falls in his younger years and then was transferred to Shingwuak, near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario.



He made many great contributions in his lifetime, working for his people. He graduated from Civil Engineering from Sault College, in Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. After college, he worked for the city as a planner then one day, the call came to move to Timmins, Ontario.



He and is his colleagues decided they would move to Timmins to start The Grand Council of Treaty #9 which later became Nishnawbe-Aski Nation. Another major impact he had, was ensuring First Nations had control over child welfare. In 1980, he saw a window of opportunity with the Ministry of Social Services, some changes were happening and he wrote to the Minister asking to change legislation, so they can create native child welfare services. This request was granted and from that change, Tikinagan CFS was created. He was Executive Director twice at Tikinagan CFS. He was Chairman of the Board for Nishnawbe Aski Police Services. He was Executive Director for Northern Nishnawbe Education Council. He was Deputy Grand Chief at Nishnawbe Aski Nation.



He will be forever remembered and loved by his children, William John Nothing, Eric Nothing, Jennifer Nothing, Rae-Ellen Milletic, Roger Young and by 12 loving grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters, Wesley Nothing, Anna Robinson, Linda Nothing, Tricia Nothing, Frank Redskye and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Suzannah Nothing, uncles, Tommy Fiddler, Alex Fiddler, aunt Ruby Beardy, and his grandmother, Ellen Sainnawap, grandfather Edward Fiddler, great grandfather Samson Beardy and great grandmother Nellie Beardy, nee Bluecoat. He is survived by his loving aunt Dora Beardy.