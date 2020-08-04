1/1
William "Bill" Kachor
1931 – 2020

The family of Bill Kachor, 89, sadly announce his passing on July 29, 2020 at TBRHSC from heart complications. He is lovingly remembered by his children; Elizabeth, Edward, Susan (Jim Conlon), and Brian, as well as grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Craig, Brandon and Elaine LeMay. Wife, Marlene predeceased Bill in 2014. Bill worked at Keefer Terminal for the Canadian Steamship Lines for over 25 years, attaining the position of Head Checker at the Cooper's Berth. He also worked as Chief Custodian for the Lakehead School Board, at McKellar Park, C. D. Howe, Hillcrest and Westgate schools, retiring in 1996. Bill enjoyed fishing with his son, Edward, as well as golfing and practicing his swing at the Golfdome. After retirement, he could be found at the mall having coffee with friends. Bill was always warm and welcoming, with his big, friendly smile. Those wishing to attend the services are asked to RSVP online at blakefuneralchapel.com, or call the office at 623-6446. Visitation for Bill will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in the Blake Funeral Chapel, from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. with a private family Panachyda at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be lead by
Rev. Stepan Didur of the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Holy Cross on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Blake Funeral Chapel at 1:00 p.m. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

Bill Kachor will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Blake Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Blake Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blake Funeral Chapel
200 S. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1B4
807-623-6446
