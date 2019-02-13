|
|
October 6, 1931 - February 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Langila on February 8th, 2019 after a short illness. Bill is survived by his wife Jeanette, son Doug (Yukon), grandchildren Michael and Melissa (N.S.), sister Eileen Francis and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons William John (2001) and David (2010), parents Fern and Herman Langila, brother Sam Langila, sister-in-law Joyce Langila and brother-in-law Alan Francis. As per Bills wishes there will be no funeral. Thanks to the staff of 2 south at Hogarth Riverview Manor for taking care of Bill the last three years. Much appreciated donations to the Canadian Diabetes Assoc., the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
