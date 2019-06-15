|
Mr. William Lesley (Morris) Randle, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 following a very brief battle with brain cancer. Morris was born on October 21, 1931 to Jack and Gladys Randle in Blake Township, where he was raised and educated. Morris married Helen Major on October 17, 1953 and had just celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary. They have a son, Greg and a daughter, Gail. At the age of 21, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force and became an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer. During his Military service, the family lived in France for four years and returned to Canada after. For Canada's Centennial Year, he travelled across the country with the Golden Centennaires to help maintain the Avro 504K (Old Gold) plane. After retiring from the RCAF with 20 years of service, the family moved back to Thunder Bay where Morris started his business, Randle Excavating. Always an active person, he enjoyed walking, gardening, picking berries, meeting friends for coffee and was involved with the Kakabeka Legion. Morris is survived by his wife, Helen; son Greg (Sandra), grandson Jeremy (Sharon), granddaughter Brianne (Dwayne) Maxwell; daughter Gail (Fred) Hilliard, granddaughters Kristy (Frank) Pochailo, Kelly Hilliard (Chris Bates); great-grandchildren Jesse, Athena and Sybilla Randle, Isla and Lindi Maxwell, Robyn Pochailo. He also survived by sister Audrey Mintenko and brothers Keith (Buck) and Elgin. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Marty and brother Ray. Cremation had taken place and as per Morris's wishes there will not be a formal funeral but a Celebration of Life on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1pm to be held at the Kakabeka Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurology Fund at the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Foundation or to the Kakabeka Legion Disability Retrofit Fund would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences may be made through
