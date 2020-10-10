

It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts, the family of William “Bill” Marcinkowski announce his passing on October 4, 2020, after a brief but very difficult and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 85.Bill was born March 15, 1935 in Moosehorn, Manitoba, where he spent his youth and excelled in sports - hockey, baseball and curling. He left home in his late teens to pursue work as a miner in Bralorne, B.C., the Yukon and Uranium City, Sask., where he met his wife Marie. He eventually returned to Winnipeg with his family where he changed careers and went into sales. In 1969 he was transferred to Thunder Bay, and eventually settled in Mackenzie - his version of God's Country, where he remained for the last 47 years. In the mid 80's, after many successful years in mining sales, Bill retired and passionately took up hobby farming and gardening.If you were fortunate enough to know Bill, you knew he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and legendary joke teller to which some were definite “groaners”. Our dad was also a prankster and loved if he could pull a fast one on his unsuspecting target. He was definitely funny and could always tell a great story, guaranteed to make everyone laugh! Dad was also a loyal family man and great provider who instilled a strong work ethic in his children. He was a longtime Detroit Red Wings fan but also enjoyed the Winnipeg Jets, and Toronto Blue Jays. Bill was always willing to go for that $5.00 bet on a game or series, even if he had to take on the underdogs. Our dad also enjoyed a good game of crib, but only if you were willing to play for a friendly wager of a toonie, of course.Dad was well known for being the “French Fry King” of Mackenzie, where his homemade fries were loved by everyone. When we were younger, our dad hosted many “french fry parties” that were always a hit with the neighbourhood kids. No one ever went home without a stuffed belly and if there were extras, everyone took home a doggy bag of fries and a pop.While our dad always had many friends drop by with their families, he had a soft spot for the little ones to whom he was affectionately known as "Uncle Bill" or "Farmer Bill". He was delighted when they came to visit and spent the time amusing them with silly little songs or jokes. Dad was thrilled when his grandchildren came along and he soon had them learning his mischievous little lyrics, funny stories and silly jokes too. To our dismay these jokes were often being repeated by our little ones at the most inappropriate time, and to which Grandpa found extremely amusing.Bill loved his family and grandchildren. His home was always welcoming to everyone including family, friends and even strangers. He always had a cold beer, pop or a warm cup of coffee waiting for whoever dropped in. Our dad was very generous and always made sure no one ever went home empty handed. Whatever he had available to share, he shared with everyone. He was always cheerful, friendly and easily made many new friends with those he met each day along his travels, with a pocketful of candies to pass out with his cheery hello. So, to all those who knew and loved him, enjoy a cold beer and send him a “cheers”. He'd like that!Bill will be greatly missed by his “treasured” wife Marie, of 60 years, children Denise (Wayne) Clifford, Debra (Bogdan) Staruch, Robin (Susan), and grandchildren whom he adored and was very proud of, and loved to joke, prank and laugh with; Riley (Samantha), Kyle, Kristen, Nicholas and Avery, along with his special feline friend Charlie; siblings; his favourite sister Jean, Alice and Ted as well as numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.Predeceased by his greatest loss, his beloved granddaughter Laura Clifford; parents Henry and Holdina; parents in-law Norman and Lillian Ewaschuk; siblings Arthur and Myrtle and most recently this past July, his brother in-law Dennis Ewaschuk; also unfortunately, by too many good friends over the years as well.Our dad lost his father at a young age and missed him deeply, so in keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. His ashes will be laid to rest with his father in his boyhood hometown of Moosehorn, Manitoba, at a later date where our family will gather for a private interment. May you forever Rest in Peace Dad. We miss you so much, now and for always.Should friends so desire, please celebrate our dad with a glass of good cheer - or two, a goofy joke, a funny story or pass along some kindness.