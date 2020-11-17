It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dr. William T Melnyk announce his unexpected passing on Friday, November 13, 2020 with family at his side.



Bill was the loving father to Kevin (Jen), Robin (Kate) Anna (Kelvin), Cory and Megan (Mike), and grandfather to Katie, Olivia, Edward, Madelyn, Lincoln, Anita, Liam and Linnae. Bill is survived by his loving sisters Irene (Alec) and Sharon (Erv), his sister in law Linda (Alan) and god-daughter Natalie. As well by his nieces and nephews Beth, Jeff (Mel), Corinne (Dan), Colin (Annette), Allison (Jim), Karen (Stephen) and Doug (Shauna). He was predeceased by the love of his life, Jackie Vibert, his parents Nessie and Bill and his dear niece Roxanne.



Bill was born on July 28, 1938 in Fort William, Ontario. He was the middle child of Nessie and Bill Melnyk. Bill was a happy energetic little boy, growing up on Mountain Avenue and South Norah Street. The principal of Isabella School remembered Bill for his politeness and academic achievements for many years! He excelled at Fort William Collegiate in his studies and at football and curling. He belonged to the Fort William Rowing Club and often talked about “winning the big race” in the 1950's. He studied at Queen's University, graduating in 1966 with a PhD in Clinical Psychology. He returned to Fort William after graduating with his new wife, Pamela Savage where they had three children together, Kevin, Robin and Anna, while Bill began his highly successful career as a psychologist.



Bill met Jackie while working in Thunder Bay and they married July 17, 1976 at their home in Kaministiquia and commemorated the day by planting a tree. The couple had 2 children together, Megan and Cory. They then moved to Murillo where they enjoyed country living, gardening, horse back riding and family vacations.



He had an astounding professional career as a Professor Emeritus at Lakehead University and clinician at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center and McKellar General Hospital. He then started independent practice and specialized in clinical counselling, post traumatic stress and chronic pain syndrome. He was instrumental in treating and obtaining justice for residential school survivors in Thunder Bay and had a contract with the Military to provide services of assessment and treatment. He was well known both Nationally and Internationally for his accomplishments including multiple manuscripts on PTSD and chronic pain. Bill served as President of the Canadian Psychology Association and of the College of Psychologists in Ontario. These roles gave Bill the opportunity to travel often with Jackie within Canada and to Europe.



Bill loved adventure and the outdoors, spending his time fishing, hunting and camping with his children and canoeing around Quetico Park. He enjoyed spending time at Arrow and Cloud Lakes. He was a committed supporter of the family's love for horses and horse shows, travelling near and far to support Megan. He learned to tolerate all the animals Jackie brought into the house.



Bill moved to Chilliwack, British Columbia with Jackie in 2014 to be closer to family. After Jackie passed away in 2016, he found great joy in his grandchildren, telling stories about his life and going on walks with his companion and loving dog, Mia.



Bill will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. We love you Dad.



A celebration of his life will be held at Henderson's Funeral Home in Chilliwack BC on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2pm PST (5:00pm EST). We will be offering a virtual option for attendance.



Please go to: www.dignitycanada.com/chilliwack/ or to the funeral home's website www.hendersonsfunerals.com