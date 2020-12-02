Mr. William John Milne, age 80 years resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, on what would have been his 56th wedding anniversary to his late wife Audrey (nee Timko). Born on December 20, 1939 to Dorothy and William Milne, he was a well known automotive mechanic, working at the Ministry of Transportation and then later self employed for over 25 years. He is survived by his children, William (Katie McGrath), Kelly Milne, and Barbara (Don) Hupe, and his grandchild William, and his step grandchild Abby Lavoie, and his three siblings Jim, Ida and Dorthy and their families. He was predeceased by his wife Audrey in October 2012. His greatest happiness came as he became a grandfather to William born in 2011. Billy was well known for helping to start Riverview Raceways and he proudly painted his number 5 on the side of his many race cars. His many friends were Ricky Cox, Joe Bampford, Volker, Wayne Jacques, Roy Gratton, Frankie Robertson, Rickie and Jake of R & R, Tommy Johnson and his coney island crew. He was a proud papa to watch his own son Billy Jr. race with the 05 on his race car door. Many trophies and happy race track and garage memories, you reached the big checked flag for the last time Bill, you will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for family and friends at a later date will be held, if you so desire, in lieu of flowers, a donation in his name to Diabetes Canada or the Kidney Foundation or a charity of your choice is greatly appreciated.





