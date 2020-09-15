It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Murray Austin announce his passing at home on Saturday, September 12th, 2020, at the age of 57. Bill ended his long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis surrounded by loving family and friends. Bill was born to William and Jean Anne (MacKenzie) Austin on August 7, 1963 in Port Arthur. He was a loving son, husband, proud father and loyal friend. He will be forever remembered by his loving wife of 30 years Maria (Mary), his two sons Christopher (Gabrielle) and Andrew, along with his brothers and sisters in-law Rosa Venn, Bruno and Teresa Tassone (Vancouver), Angelo and Eda Tassone; nieces and nephews, Ryan and Kelly Venn (Maya, Clark), Becky and Don Ross (Madeline, Walker), Michael and Erin Venn (Nathaniel, Lauren), Joseph David Tassone, Thomas Tassone, Joseph Peter Tassone, Matthew Tassone as well as many cousins and numerous lifelong friends. Bill was predeceased by his parents William and Jean Ann Austin, and in-laws Giuseppe and Filomena Tassone. Bill attended Port Arthur Collegiate Institute where he made many lifelong, supportive friends. In his younger years Bill was very active, enjoying swimming, football, soccer, golf, tennis and running among many other activities. After completing high school, he attended Lakehead University where he completed his Bachelor of Chemical Engineering. He began his professional career at Bailey Controls, moving on to work at Great Lakes Forest Products (Resolute), where he concluded his career in 2006 due to the progression of MS related health challenges. He was a member of the Professional Engineering Association of Ontario. Family and friends will dearly miss Bill's witty sense of humour and positive outlook on life. He instilled the importance of these qualities in both of his boys, and passed on a love of reading, music, trivia and of course the Habs. Bill was known for his detailed knowledge of not only personal memories but was also referred to as a pop culture encyclopedia. Bill always had a big smile on his face and enjoyed lively conversation with family and friends. His passing has left an unspeakable void for many. He embraced his journey with admirable courage and was comforted by the continuing love and support of his devoted family and loyal friends. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17th at 11:00 AM at Sargent and Son Funeral Home by invitation. A live stream of the service will be available at https://memorial.sargentandson.com/william-austin/4331580/index.php. As expressions of sympathy, the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center Foundation, General Healthcare Fund.





