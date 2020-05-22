William "Bill" Oktaba
1936-2020
I lost my beloved husband today after several long years battling dementia. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan Oktaba; his children Diane (Brian), Sandy (Ray), Doug (June), Ann Marie (Steve), David (Gloria), Sheri (Gerald) and two caring foster daughters Lindsay Bunch and Nicole Poleman. He is also survived by 11 precious grandchildren; sister Olga (Bill), Stella and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents George and Katherine and sisters Rose and Josie. William was born in Fort William on Sept 17, 1936. He attended Selkirk High and worked for Great Lakes Paper for 37 years retiring to Nobleford, Ab at the age of 58. I would like to give SPECIAL thanks to all the staff including dietary for the never ending kindness and patience they provided over his four year stay at Coaldale Health Center Continuing Care Services. As per Bill's request there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Diabetes Association.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 22, 2020.
