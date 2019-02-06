Home

Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
William Patrick (Billy) Donohue


William Patrick (Billy) Donohue

1974 - 2019
William Patrick (Billy) Donohue Obituary

Billy, born January 9, 1974, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 28, 2019.

He will be dearly missed by his parents Pat and Leah, sister Joanne and most especially by the light of his life, his daughter Ocean.

Billy worked hard and played hard, but he had the biggest heart and was a genuine, stand-up guy who could be counted upon.

We will celebrate Billy's life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, with visitation one hour prior.

Please see full of obituary at www.harbourviewfuneral.ca

