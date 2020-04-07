Home

Service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
William Patrick Primeau


1939 - 2020
William Patrick Primeau Obituary


Born October 5 1939 – Passed April 1, 2020

Beloved husband and best friend of wife Lisette. Father of Jean Claude (wife Wanda) Michael (wife Jo-Jo) Marcel, Derek and daughters Chrystine and Anna (predeceased). Grandchildren Bryce and Mikey plus many more. Sisters Annabelle and Margret. Brothers Robert and Paul. William was a loving and caring man. He was amazing with making lots of wood work items. William also worked in many multi-trade fields. William was a die-hard fan of the Toronto Maple Leaf's. He will be truly missed, especially by his babies Zoey, Katie, Neechie, Bella and Micky. As per William's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place through the Blake Funeral Chapel.

We love you
Husband, Dad and Grandpa.
Always in our hearts forever.

William Primeau will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

