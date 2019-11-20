|
Bill Unger was born on March 9, 1954 to William Bernard and Monica Catherine (nee Boyle) in Fort William Ontario. 73s
I died peacefully (hopefully) on November 16, 2019. I attended St. Martins, Westgate High School and graduated from Confederation College in the Electronics Technician Program in 1974.
I am survived by my wife, confidant and best friend of over 25 years Rita Comuzzi. I'm also leaving behind my children Suzanne Couturier (Ben) Red Deer and John-Paul Unger in Edmonton and step-son David Gomez (Charlene) Edmonton. I am survived by three grandchildren Aidan, Myah and Layla Couturier in Red Deer whom I will miss dearly. I'm also survived by my three siblings Cathy Babiak (Joe), Paul Unger (Lorie) London, Ont. and Mary Ann Unger.
After graduation from Confederation College I worked for the Department of Communications (DOC) at the Thunder Bay monitoring station as a Radio Inspector. After 4 years with the DOC, I moved to the CBC as a Transmitter Technician and then onto TV Ontario as Supervisor of transmitter operations. In the year 2000 I came full circle returning to Confederation College to teach in the same program I graduated from years earlier retiring in 2011.
I have been active in the Lakehead Amateur Radio Club for almost 50 years holding the Amateur Radio call signs VE3EFC and VE3XT. I was a regional director for Radio Amateurs of Canada from 1997 to 2004 which provided me ample opportunity for travel. Throughout these travels I was able develop many lifelong friendships. In retirement I became active with the 55+ Center as a member of the Amateur Radio Station there. I became president of the board of directors at the 55+ Centre in March 2018.
My wishes are to not have a formal funeral but instead have a gathering of friends and family at a Celebration of Life to be held at The DaVinci Centre on Friday November 22, from 11am-2pm. My ashes will be interred at a later date. I want to thank my wife Rita and Drs McCluskey, Anthes, Aseyev, Davis and the entire staff of 4 North at St. Joseph's Hospital for making the end of my life as good as it could have been.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the RAC scholarship fund via their website or the Northern Cancer Research Fund.
Bill ‘XT
William Unger will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
