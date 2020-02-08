Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
William Peterson


1946 - 2020
William Peterson Obituary


April 21, 1946 –
February 6, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of William Peterson announce the passing of Bill on February 6, 2020 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. He was predeceased by his mother Ellen in 1997 and his brother Jim in 2012. Bill was born in Sault Ste. Marie and spent his early years in Armstrong until the family moved to Thunder Bay. He was employed at Manitoba Pool 1 until his retirement in 2000. Bill enjoyed his camp at Warnica Lake, hunting, fishing, trap shooting, driving his Corvettes, traveling and wintering in Florida. He particularly loved his music and playing his many guitars. He will be missed by his wife Lois Hutchinson, son Shane, Shane's mother Joy, Cousin Tracey Picton and his many friends both in Thunder Bay and Port Charlotte, Florida. The family wish to thank the staff on 2A for their care and Drs. Johnsen, Noy, Capello, Migay and Cooper. A private interment and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

