It is with heavy hearts that the family of William Richard Falshaw announce his passing on Friday, July 24, 2020. "Bill" was born October 20th, 1933 to Richard and Marian Falshaw. He was raised in the Kam Valley and attended local schools. Bill had an amazing aptitude for anything mechanical. There was not a Harley transmission, or piece of heavy equipment he couldn't repair or a safe or vault he could not open. Bill and wife Gladys eventually opened their own business at 499 John Street and operated Bill's Business Machines from 1963 until their retirement in 1995. Upon retiring, Bill and Gladys moved back to his roots in the Kam Valley and built their dream homestead. Together they enjoyed their garden, nature and each other until failing health required they return to the city in 2017. Bill was predeceased by his parents and older sister Olive Olynyk. He is survived by his wife Gladys, children Richard "Rick" Falshaw (Judy), Cathy Kartinen, Marianne Maclam (Gene), Richard Wayne Falshaw (Carmella), Barbara Falshaw Hay (Andy), Karen Eberhardt (Ernie), Susan Falshaw and William "Billy" Falshaw (Kelsey), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per Bill's wishes, no service will be held.





Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com