1/1
William Richard Falshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with heavy hearts that the family of William Richard Falshaw announce his passing on Friday, July 24, 2020. "Bill" was born October 20th, 1933 to Richard and Marian Falshaw. He was raised in the Kam Valley and attended local schools. Bill had an amazing aptitude for anything mechanical. There was not a Harley transmission, or piece of heavy equipment he couldn't repair or a safe or vault he could not open. Bill and wife Gladys eventually opened their own business at 499 John Street and operated Bill's Business Machines from 1963 until their retirement in 1995. Upon retiring, Bill and Gladys moved back to his roots in the Kam Valley and built their dream homestead. Together they enjoyed their garden, nature and each other until failing health required they return to the city in 2017. Bill was predeceased by his parents and older sister Olive Olynyk. He is survived by his wife Gladys, children Richard "Rick" Falshaw (Judy), Cathy Kartinen, Marianne Maclam (Gene), Richard Wayne Falshaw (Carmella), Barbara Falshaw Hay (Andy), Karen Eberhardt (Ernie), Susan Falshaw and William "Billy" Falshaw (Kelsey), numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. As per Bill's wishes, no service will be held.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved