|
|
1928 – 2020
Mr. William Richard Spittle, age 91 years of Thunder Bay, Ontario passed away peacefully at Southbridge Roseview Manor on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a rather long illness.
Bill worked at Sears Canada and McNulty's before working at LCBO as Assistant Manager until retirement in 1993. Bill enjoyed fishing with his brother Charles and uncle Joe. Also, he enjoyed golfing whenever he could. Bill was a true gentleman and a gentle soul. He had a great sense of humour.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 62 years Meri; son Larry of Oakville; daughter Geralyn (Mark) Devenish of Oakville; daughter-in-law Meagan Prince; grandchildren Sean (Whitney), Paul and Jaelan Prince; great grandchildren Everett and Olivia; sister Barbara; brother Charles and niece Karen.
He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Agnes Hardinan; sister Lois; sisters-in-law Gail and Sophie Nelson; brothers-in-law John Kendea, Robert Nelson and Bill Glasgow; and special aunts Elsie, Corolie, Eva and Chris.
Words cannot express how much he was loved and will be missed. Just wanted to say 'Goodbye Bill, I love you so and will be waiting to see you in Heaven'.
A private interment will take place at a later date. There will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to SIMPLER TIMES CREMATION CENTRE, 332 North May Street.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
A very special thanks to the staff of Roseview Manor, Renaissance. They treated Bill with lots of care and kindness.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com