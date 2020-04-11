|
May 18th, 1941 – April 6th, 2020
Ross passed away peacefully in his home in Pembroke, Ontario, with family by his side. Ross was born and raised in Murillo to Willie and Rhea Sim. He joined the army at 17 years old. While stationed in Petawawa, he met the love of his life, Helen. They were married for 56 years. He raised three loving sons. Ross followed the footsteps of his father and became a butcher. After the army he worked at Morrow's Foodmaster in Murillo. He moved to Pembroke 45 years ago, working as a butcher until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Helen, sons Darren (Holly), Shawn (Lisa), three grandchildren and one great grandson. Sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barbara Chornoboy, Rosemary (Guy) Sim. Brothers Brian (Evelyn) and Sandy Sim. Brother in-laws Stanley, Don and Billy LaRose. He is predeceased by his son Dawyne, parents Willie and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello. in-laws Wilfred and Irene LaRose, Tom Ahola, Ron Chornoboy, Marcel and Lester LaRose. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Thunder Bay .