|
|
August 20, 2018
One year has passed and as always your love for us held us tight
and carried us through.
There are still so many silent tears but also silent smiles, for we bring you with us everywhere and
remember always.
We know you were sad to say goodbye to us, but also excited
to say hello
...all because of your great love.
There are not enough words
in the world to say
"we love you so much"
"we miss you so much"
but when you gaze
into our hearts you will
see and feel and know.
~ Love Your Kids & Family.