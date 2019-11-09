|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of William Roy Miller, age 52, born November 7, 1966, known to friends and loved ones and Billy. After a 4 year battle with ALS Billy passed away November 4, 2019 with his family by his side. Billy loved spending time with family, friends, fishing and his true passion gardening. Billy spent the last 15 years in Edmonton, Alberta prior to returning home to Thunder Bay to spend his remaining time with his sisters and friends. Billy is survived by his sisters Elizabeth Kydd, Sheryl (Brennan) Jack, Carrie Miller (Frank Minnella), brother Jack Miller, and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents William and Shirley Miller. A special thank you to Kevin Krasniuk, who is a life long friend of Bill's and who he considered a brother, thank you for all the time you spent with him and everything you did for Billy, it will never be forgotten. Dave Pert one of Billy's most cherished friends, Walter Dunning (Jammer), thank you all for being there for him!!! The family would also like to thank NP, Calvin Pelletier for going above and beyond, and Lynda Roussell at the LHIN, we could have never made through this tremendously tough time without all your care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences
