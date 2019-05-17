|
September 26th, 1924 ~
May 17th, 2017
Bill
If I could have a life time wish
A dream that could come true,
I'd pray to God with all my heart
For yesterday and you.
Remembering you is easy
I do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache
That never goes away.
Until we meet again
- my Love forever
Lorraine
* * * * *
WILLIAM RUSSELL
WEAVER
Dad
We thought of you with love today
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday
And days before that too.
We think of you in silence
We often speak your name,
All we have are memories
And your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake
With which we'll never part,
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our heart.
Missing you so much.
~ Love Daryl, Wendy, Billie
xxxooo