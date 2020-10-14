



Mr. William (Bill) S. Durham passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead on October 10, 2020. Born on January 3, 1936 in Fort William, Ontario to William and Miriam Durham. Bill was a 3rd Class Stationary Engineer who worked for many places across Canada and Bermuda. His last foray was with Canada Malting Co. for many years, up to his retirement. He possessed a private pilot's licence in his early years flying Piper Cubs with the local flying club. Horses were a passion to him in which he enjoyed caring and riding them. Predeceased by his sisters Gail Robbins and Ella Dennhardt (twin). Survived by his other sister Dorothy Collis (Abbotsford, BC); his daughter Miriam Durham; son Michael Durham (Nee Ivona Combryzska) and his two grandsons Benjamin and Matthew Durham. Funeral Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.