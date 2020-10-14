1/1
William S. Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


1936 – 2020

Mr. William (Bill) S. Durham passed away peacefully at Southbridge Lakehead on October 10, 2020. Born on January 3, 1936 in Fort William, Ontario to William and Miriam Durham. Bill was a 3rd Class Stationary Engineer who worked for many places across Canada and Bermuda. His last foray was with Canada Malting Co. for many years, up to his retirement. He possessed a private pilot's licence in his early years flying Piper Cubs with the local flying club. Horses were a passion to him in which he enjoyed caring and riding them. Predeceased by his sisters Gail Robbins and Ella Dennhardt (twin). Survived by his other sister Dorothy Collis (Abbotsford, BC); his daughter Miriam Durham; son Michael Durham (Nee Ivona Combryzska) and his two grandsons Benjamin and Matthew Durham. Funeral Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Jenkens Funeral Home, 226 S. Syndicate Avenue. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay Arbour Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved