Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
William "Billy" Shaw

Billy passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice Palliative Care. Survived by his loving wife Sally, daughter Lana (Dan), sons David and Christopher (Amanda), also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and in-laws and out-laws. Cremation has taken place and as per Billy's wishes there will be no service, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the and St. Joseph's Palliative Care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

I Billy touched so many hearts and would like to thank my family and friends
for being there for me.
All my love to all, especially my wife Sally and my four legged friend Patty.
xxxxxooooo Billy

