Passed away August 27th, 2019. Born August 19, 1949 in Thunder Bay to parents William and Doris Soini. He was raised and educated in Upsala, ON and attended Westgate, Hammarskjold and Confederation College. Bill started employment with Trans-Canada Pipelines in February 1969 as a maintenance man and retired as area manager September 1, 1999. Bill and Betty married March 25, 1972 and were blessed with two sons, Bill's pride and joy and fishing and hunting partners. He is survived by his wife Betty, son William (Bill) (Melissa), Danyka and Ascher Soini, son John (Leanne), Skylar and Keelan Soini, sister Elizabeth Duncan and family, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by parents William and Doris Soini, parents-in-law Fred and Elsie Sheppard. In keeping with Bill's wishes, no service will be held. Interment held privately at a later date. The family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the exceptional care Bill received.Online condolences
