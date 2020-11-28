Mr. William (Willy) Sugimoto, 70, of Geraldton, Ontario passed away on November 25, 2020 after a battle with cancer.



After graduating from Confederation College, Willy went on to a lengthy career with Bell Canada until retiring in 2002. He enjoyed his retirement with many rounds of golf and early mornings fishing with friends.



Willy was predeceased by brothers Mac, Peter, and Brian. He is survived by his wife Karen, sons Kevin and Jason (Beth), grandchildren Jane, Elly, and Claire, and sister Nora (Tom) Stephenson.



As per Willy's wishes, no service will be held.



The family wishes to send special thanks to the friends, family and neighbours who supported us during this difficult time and the staff at the TBRHSC Oncology unit for their extensive care and compassion.



Memorial donations may be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society.





Online condolences

may be made through

www.nwfainc.com