Dr. William Sutherland, age 83 years, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his devoted partner Nisha by his side.
Bill was born on September 20, 1936 in London, England. He graduated from London's St. Thomas' Medical School and immigrated to Canada shortly thereafter. His medical career took him to Ottawa, Churchill, Manitoba, Rankin Inlet NWT, Geraldton and Manitouwadge, Ontario. Affectionately known as “Dr. Bill”, he loved the people he served in these under-serviced communities.
Dr. Bill's interests were extensive. He loved fine wines and foods, Formula 1 racing, hunting, fishing and talking to people.
Bill will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 32 years, Nisha; brothers, Matthew (Kitty) and Justin Sutherland; brother-in-law Yuroslav Bradac; mother-in-law Kanta Sharma; sisters-in-law Nita Ullman, Bina Sharma (Neil Goddard) as well as niece and nephew Kristin and Alex Ullman.
Bill was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Buckingham; father, Arnot Sutherland; stepmother, Titia Sutherland; sister, Diana Bradac; father-in-law, Umesh Sharma and brother-in-law, Herb Ullman.
A Memorial Reception celebrating Bill's life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. in the Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre.
Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Dr. Bill's memory to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, “Our Hearts at Home” program.