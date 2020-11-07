1/1
William Thomas (Bill) Fikis
With deep sadness, the family of William (Bill) Fikis announce his peaceful passing on November 1, 2020. Bill was born on July 5, 1923 to Nicholas and Anne Fikis in Port Arthur. He was predeceased by Annie, the love of his life for 65 years, as well as his sister Rose and brothers Mike and John. Bill leaves a notable legacy of service to both our country and the City of Thunder Bay. Immediately after high school, he joined the RCAF and served as a pilot with Bomber Command, reaching the rank of Flight Lieutenant. In recognition of his operational record, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with bar in 1945. Upon his return home, his keen accounting skills took him into the local construction industry and finally with the City of Thunder Bay. Retirement brought opportunities for Annie and Bill to travel the world, but they gained their greatest satisfaction from being very active volunteers with numerous organizations and charities throughout their retirement years. Bill enjoyed the simple pleasures in life including long walks, a game of pool, time at camp, time spent with his family and watching his Blue Jay's or Green Bay Packers with an occasional cold beer or Rum and coke. He will be sadly missed by his children Jerry (Rose), Jim (Kerry), Marianne (Craig) and Peter, as well as 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Private cremation has already taken place and the family will hold a private Celebration of Life and interment at a later date. In his memory, please consider a donation to the Dew Drop Inn.


Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
