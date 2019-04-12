|
|
William (Bill) Thomas Hughes passed away peacefully in the early hours of April 9th at St. Joseph's Hospital. After a lengthy battle with C.O.P.D. that stole away much of his mobility and a number of heart problems. Bill was constantly on oxygen. He had two separate heart surgeries to help improve his quality of life.Please sign the
Born in Fort William to Edwin and Emily Potts, Bill grew up with his sister Dianne in the Westfort area. Young William was well liked and mannered. He enjoyed Boy Scouts as a youth which continued on to Ventures and later became a mentor and leader to future generations of boys, teaching them skills he learned. He developed numerous long lasting friendships that continued to this day.
He graduated from Lakehead University in Mechanical Engineering and then went on to work for the City of Thunder Bay Engineering Department until he retired in 2005. Wednesday coffee at Daytona's with retired co-workers talking about the old times was something he looked forward to until he got weaker and was unable to attend.
He met the true love of his life Mary Christine Piotrowski of Port Arthur and the two married Dec. 28, 1974. The couple enjoyed many life experiences together including travelling in Europe and wintering in Mesa, Arizona and California with his cousin Marsha and husband Dwight. Both Mary and Bill enjoyed their retirement years together at their Lake house at Oliver Lake where Bill relaxed by boating and having saunas and the many bonfires Susan and John Hanna hosted. Good times had by all. He finally got the Corvette he had always wanted with Mary's approval.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Diane (sister), Helena Piotrowski (Mother-in-Law), Paul Piotrowski (Brother-in-Law), Stanley Piotrowski (Father-in-Law), good friend John Quinn and other aunts and uncles in both Canada and the United States.
Left to mourn are wife Mary Hughes, son Wade, daughter-in-law Jodi, granddaughters Heather and Amy Hughes. Missing him of the four legged persuasion are Oliver, Joey, Heidi, Pepper and Skye. Relatives Bud and Shirley Potts, Tom and Dianne Potts, Robert and Joanne Thompson, Auntie Florence Dixon, Bill Dixon, Jim and Gisele Dixon, Dwight and Marsha Hiveley, David and Mary Clonts, Tom and Aileen Hughes, Jackie Wheatley and their families. Sorry if I forgot someone.
He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. A gathering of friends and family will take place at the Airlane Hotel, 698 West Arthur Street, there will be a luncheon Saturday, April 13th from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com