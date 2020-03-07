|
December 25, 1923 –
March 3, 2020
It is with profound sadness and deep gratitude for a long life well lived that Bill's family announces his peaceful passing at age 96, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on March 3, 2020. Left to cherish Bill's memory are his son Barry Graham (Suzie) of Thunder Bay, daughters Deborah Nieminen (Dana) and Carolyn Duhamel of Winnipeg and son-in-law Dwight Donaghue of Sault Ste Marie. Bill leaves behind six grandchildren: Adam Graham, Kathie Duhamel (Tim Paziuk), Natalie Duhamel (Dwayne Sandall), Karine Duhamel (Craig Watson), Graeme Nieminen (Amanda Francis), and Marcie Knox (Brad) and great grandchildren Claire and Anabelle Nault, Mackenzie and Ethan Knox and Bryon Nieminen. Bill is survived as well by sister-in-law Frances Caron and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his wife Valerie (1991), daughter Sharon (2016), long time companion Rita Berlinquette (2016), son-in-law Ron Duhamel (2002), parents William and Agatha, sister Jane and brother Jack. Bill was born and raised in British Columbia and began his trucking career in 1942 with Emil Anderson Construction in the building of the Alaska Highway. Relocating to Thunder Bay in the mid-forties, he drove for a period with McKevitt Trucking and for many years after with Lakehead Freightways. Bill was passionate about his work and oftentimes regaled family and friends for hours with stories of his adventures and misadventures on the road. Bill was also a highly skilled bulldozer operator and his accomplishments include major work on the construction of the Keefer Terminal and the building of the 90 metre ski jump at Mt. Norway in the mid-seventies. In addition, Bill worked for several years as a lift operator and grounds groomer at Loch Lomond Ski Hill and retired in the mid- eighties from his position in the KingswayTransport warehouse. Dad was a humble "back of the bus" sort of guy and a dedicated family man. He was kind hearted and compassionate and with Mom always ready to lend a hand or take in family and friends in times of need. His quiet strength and deep wisdom carried us all through many challenging times and we could always count on his practical guidance and his unwavering support. He was our rock and will be dearly missed by family, friends and neighbours alike. Bill's family extends their heartfelt thanks to his physician Dr. Trochimchuk for her excellent care of Dad in recent years and to the Ward 2A staff for the care and empathy afforded both Dad and his family through his final days. At Bill's request no service will be held. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment is planned for a later date. Should family or friends so wish, donations may be made in Bill's memory to The Salvation Army or to another charity of their choosing.
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom filled room.
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little - but not too long
And not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that we once shared
Miss Me - But let Me go
For this is a journey we all must take
And each must go alone.
It's all a part of the Master's Plan
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick of heart
Go to the friends we know
And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds.
Miss Me - But let Me go
