It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family of William Tureski announces his passing on July 25, 2019.Rest in Peace Dad - Vichnaya Pamyat
Dad lived an extraordinary life. He was one of the richest men we knew. His wealth wasn't measured in dollars but rather by the amazing people who were in it. His life was simple, not extravagant, but the memories that evolved from this were priceless.
His family meant absolutely everything to him. He would often say that without them, you really have nothing. He was a loving husband, father and Gigi. He was our rock!
Dad was a man of great integrity who never complained even up until his health prevailed him. He had the patience of a saint. He aspired to remain youthful right to the end. His cheerful, witty and calming disposition left an impression on anyone who was blessed to know him.
Dad had an incredible zest for life and a gift to gab. There wasn't a place he would go where he didn't strike up a friendly conversation. He could make a short story long by enhancing it with great detail.
Up until his retirement in 1996, Dad was employed by the MNR as a Civil Engineer Technologist.
Dad took great pride in his faith and Ukrainian culture. Prior to his ill health, he was the President of St. Volodymyr's Ukrainian Orthodox Church. His loyalty to the congregation was astounding. Along with many active church members and volunteers, he was also involved in making perogies where they strived to make nothing but the best!
Dad was an avid sportsman whether he was playing the game, watching from the stands or enjoying it from the comforts of his own home. He was particularly fond of hockey, football and golf and was so proud to have his grandson's follow in his footsteps. He was a dedicated volunteer at the Staal Open for 3 years, and was blessed to have participated last July.
He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, especially with his grandkids. Even though poor Gigi was often dealt a shoddy hand, hearing the sounds of everyone's laughter made him reel like a winner every time!
Mom and dad were fortunate to do some travelling. The memories they made are endless.
Dad had a passion for gardening and took great pride in keeping a meticulous yard. His waterfall pond was amazing and especially beautiful in June when his pink azalea trees were in full bloom. His blueberry patches were plentiful and were always shared with family and friends.
Dad truly lived by his heart right up until it could beat no more. He had a beautiful soul and was exceptional with everything that he did. He was a fighter even when the odds were against him.
He will be sadly missed by his sweetheart and adoring wife of 56 years, Elsie (Kibiuk). They were inseparable. His "Charlie's Angels," daughter's Susan Ferguson, Sandra Macgillivray and Stephanie Rowan. His amazing sons-in-law David Ferguson and Jamie Macgillivray. They truly were the sons he never had. His 7 grandchildren who were his absolute pride and joy: Kayla (Chris) & Matthew (Chelsea) Ferguson, Madyson (Todd), Austyn (Jaymie) & Cayden (Alexa) Macgillivray, Keera and Kari Rowan. The legendary "Gigi" fist bump will be cherished by them forever and always. His extended family who he adored, Joe and Doreen Kibiuk, Frank and Veronica Syrydiuk. Many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as his Canadian and US cousins and an abundance of great friends.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Domka Tureski, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Annie Kibiuk, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Amelia Kibiuk, and special nephew through marriage, Fraser Cattell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian Cultural Centre on Wednesday July 31 from 6 to 8pm with a special tribute to honour his memory at 7pm.
As per Dads wishes, please be kind, forgive often, spread happiness and love with all of your hearts, just like he did. He will be loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
