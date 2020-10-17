1/1
William Walter "Bill" Ukrainec
On Wednesday, October 14th 2020, Bill Ukrainec, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully holding his daughter's hand at the age of 71 years. Bill was predeceased by his parents Anne and Maxwell and brother Larry. Bill will be forever remembered by his wife Val, and his daughter Kim (Sasha) and granddaughters  Emma and Keira, and by his brothers, Brian (Bernice), David, Kenny (Linda) and Allen (Grace). Bill will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and very dear friends. 

Bill spent most of his life in Thunder Bay but spent the past 5 years in Burlington, so he could be closer to his daughter and granddaughters. They are so thankful for the past 5 years as they saw their Grandpa as a wonderful: magician, golf instructor, chef/baker, board game player and hugger. 

A special thank you to all his wonderful friends who created such lasting memories for him. 

A Virtual Funeral Service will be held at a later date. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer/spring in Thunder Bay.

Memorial donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
