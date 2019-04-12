Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3200 Oliver Road
Resources
More Obituaries for William Wiggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Wiggins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William "Bill" Wiggins Obituary

Mr. William “Bill” Wiggins, age 70 years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital – Hospice Unit. Bill is survived by his best friend and partner for the past 8 years Dorie, his nephews Brian (Kim), Bill (Dawn), Deborah, Peggy, Charlie, Christine and Jennifer, his sister Marg, sister-in-law Cindy as well as many extended family and friends. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Wilma Wiggins (April 2009), his parents Margaret & Gordon Wiggins. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3200 Oliver Road with Pastor Matthew Diegel officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sargent & Son
Download Now