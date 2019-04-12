|
Mr. William “Bill” Wiggins, age 70 years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital – Hospice Unit. Bill is survived by his best friend and partner for the past 8 years Dorie, his nephews Brian (Kim), Bill (Dawn), Deborah, Peggy, Charlie, Christine and Jennifer, his sister Marg, sister-in-law Cindy as well as many extended family and friends. Bill is survived by his beloved wife Wilma Wiggins (April 2009), his parents Margaret & Gordon Wiggins. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3200 Oliver Road with Pastor Matthew Diegel officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.Online condolences
