It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of William Zonneveld on Tuesday, June 16th, 2020, at Pioneer Ridge LTC & Senior Services, at the age of 87. Bill was the beloved husband of his late wife Marion (Ross) Zonneveld, son of the late Jenny and Martin Zonneveld, and brother of Jan Zonneveld. He was the loving father of Paul Zonneveld, Carol Macdonald (Peter) and Mark Zonneveld (Carla), and will be dearly missed by his grandchildren.



Bill was born and raised in the Winnipeg area. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from United College in 1950, now the University of Winnipeg. He knew Marion, the love of his life, from a young age and they married in 1955. Bill taught school for a short time in northern Manitoba before working for SunLife Insurance. They moved around from Manitoba to Quebec to Ontario, finally settling in Thunder Bay in 1964. It was there that Bill decided that what he really wanted to do was teach, so he went back to school and graduated from Lakehead University with a Bachelor of Education. Bill touched the lives of many students and colleagues as a teacher, curriculum consultant and friend while working for the Lakehead Board of Education, now Lakehead Public Schools. After his retirement he had the good fortune to work for Indigenous and Northern Affairs as a school consultant, and also as an instructor in the Faculties of Education for Lakehead University and the University of Ottawa. Bill's passion for teaching never ended, and he talked fondly about his students and teaching friends all through his later years of life.



Bill enjoyed gardening, music, reading, travelling and of course spending time with family and friends. He inherited his ‘green thumb' from his father, and took great pride in tending his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens at home and at camp. Bill had a lifelong love of music, and he and Marion were regular faces at Symphony and other classical music concerts. They taught piano and theory lessons from home for many years to young and old alike, and took great pride in their students' musical accomplishments. Bill was very interested in seeing the world, and he and Marion were fortunate enough to visit many countries across five continents. Perhaps most importantly, Bill and Marion treasured the time spent with family and friends, and always wanted to make sure everyone was having a good time. There were numerous dinners, church outings, golf and card games, camping excursions, holiday trips, parties and times spent at the camp at Shebandowan, where so many fond memories were made. Bill was an active volunteer during his retirement. He helped with the Lakehead Music Festival, delivered Meals on Wheels, visited at Pioneer Ridge and looked after the plants in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Cancer Centre. Bill did all of these things with such a positive outlook on life, and influenced many others to do the same. Bill was patient, kind, loving, creative and quick with a joke and a laugh! He touched the lives of so many, and will be missed.



Bill's family would like to thank the entire staff at Pioneer Ridge for the loving care given to him over the past 3 years. Their constant kindness and compassion was appreciated, and put a smile on his face each day. It was very reassuring to our family to know that he was so well cared for.



Cremation has taken place. The family wishes to host a Celebration of Life at a later date. If anyone so desires, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in Bill's name.



