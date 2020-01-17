|
|
(1961–2020)
The family of Willie "Geo" Karpowich sadly announce his passing on January 15, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, with family by his side.
Willie was born March 29, 1961 at McKellar Hospital to the late Pete and Ruth Karpowich. Willie was raised in Westfort and attended Heath Park School and Westgate High School. He started working at the Shell Gas Station and then the LCBO for over 30 years, where he retired two years ago.
He is survived by his brother Rick (Dianne), Michael, Don (Debbie), Ron (Janine), Peter (Heather) and his sister Susie Inman (Tom). Willie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, Breast Cancer Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com