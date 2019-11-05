|
|
The family sadly announces the peaceful passing of Wilma Burns (Dart), age 99, of Good Shepard Village at TBRHSC on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. Born December 13,1919 in Finland, she immigrated to Port Arthur in 1924 with her family. She was a founding member of Christ Lutheran Church and her church family and friends were her main interests. Survived by daughter Linda (Jim) Miller, granddaughter Lois-Ann (Steven) Lyytinen, great grandson Zachary Sharpe and two nieces and two nephews. Predeceased by her parents John and Seliina Dart brothers John, Heimo and Urho (Slim). A celebration of life will take place Thursday, November the 7th at 10:30am at Christ Lutheran Church on Walkover Street with Pastor Brian Falkenholt presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Lutheran Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com