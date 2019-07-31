|
|
November 10, 1919 –
July 26, 2019
In her 100th year Wilma Claire Riel (Nash) passed away peacefully. She has gone to join her mom, dad, brothers, sister and the Lord. Born and raised in Thunder Bay at 2 Machar Avenue. Wilma loved life in Thunder Bay and lived it to the fullest in her own way. Always dressed fashionably and wearing a signature hat, Wilma could be seen out and about enjoying whatever the day would bring. She was quite the scholar, attending Port Arthur Collegiate High School at 11 years of age. Although she was a petite girl, she was the star of the Girls basketball team, the team would always say "give the ball to Nash"! as she was top scorer! She loved the theatre and starred in many productions; she also starred in a made for television movie "Growing Pains". Wilma's love of reading always kept her abreast of current affairs and politics. There wasn't a crossword puzzle she couldn't master. During the war, Wilma went to work at Can-Car. She also worked as switchboard operator at the Royal Edward Hotel. A highlight for her there was when she met Queen Elizabeth. For many years, she worked for the Colosimo family at Master Cleaners. In later years, she worked at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital as a switchboard operator where she retired in 1985. In retirement, Wilma enjoyed driving her friends wherever they needed to go or just taking them sightseeing, stopping for "Tim Horton's" coffee. Wilma's home for many years was at 1212 Victoria Avenue where the whole neighbourhood would gather to enjoy garden parties and play badminton in the back yard. Everyone brought a dish as Wilma gave new meaning to "skip the dishes"! Wilma had a deep love of all animals and always had a favourite cat companion. Her granddaughter Lyndsay was the light of her life; she attended all of Lyndsay's activities, and was on demand as Lyndsay's chauffeur. They shared a lot of memborable adventures together. Grandma taught Lyndsay many life lessons but most importantly, how to enjoy life's simple pleasures. Wilma was predeceased by her mom Clara, dad Wilmot, brothers Wilmot Jr. (Billy), John, Norton (Pearl), Jake (Ann), sister Norma Reid (Dave) special cousin Dorothy Tracey (Matthew), nephew Harvey Nash, nieces Mariclaire Sawchyn (Reid), Linda Reid, and Alice O'Keefe. Mother & father-in-law: Alice and Ted, Robert Riel (husband 1941-1960), brothers-in-law Raymond, Keith (Mona), Bill (Grace), and Jack Riel, sisters-in-law Mildred Husiak (Harry), Grace (Janie), Margarite & Bernice. She is survived by her daughter Roberta (Riel) Sawchyn (Barry), granddaughter & best friend Lyndsay Hupka (Jeff), great-granddaughters Laine and Leece, and sister-in-law Shirley Dean (Gary). For the last 8 years of Wilma's life she resided at Pinewood Court, Sandpiper Unit. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff for being so patient and accommodating to Wilma's spirited ways and for their unconditional care and compassion. Honorary pallbearers: Bill Nash, John Nash, Jayne Geiger (Nash), Robert Reid, Richard Reid and Mark Colosimo. Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Cathedral with refreshments and fellowship to follow at Best Western Plus Nor'Wester Hotel. If family and friends so desire, donations may be made in Wilma's name to the Thunder Bay Alzheimer Association or the Thunder Bay Humane Society.
