Wilma Clara Jean "Willy" Freeman


1946 - 2019
Wilma Clara Jean "Willy" Freeman Obituary

It is with deep sadness that the family announce that Wilma Clara Jean Freeman or "Willy" as she was affectionately called passed away in St. Joseph's Hospital after a brief battle with cancer with her brother John and cousin Russell by her side on Monday, July 15th, 2019. Willy was born on February 9, 1946 in Port Arthur, Ontario. She will be sadly missed by her sister Bonnie Smith (Brian), brothers John (Marg), Glenn (Suzie); Mavis Rinne (Gary), Joyce Kurvits and cousins Russell, Mark (Ross) and many special nieces, nephews and numerous special friends. She was predeceased by father Bill (Fran), mother Jane Fidler (Ray), brothers Lenard, Jim, Bobby and sister Kathy. As Willy wished, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. We will all miss you and always love you. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Children's Wish Foundation or the MS Society.

