Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
2820 Donald St. E.
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Vis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Dianna Vis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Dianna Vis Obituary

Died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Michael of 62 years and dear mother of Perry Vis, Peter (Carolyn), Tim (Shelley) and Dyanna (Jeff) Phillips; grandmother of Sarah, Brad, Conner, Jonathon, Christina, Matthew and Mitchell.

As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in Calvary Lutheran Church, 2820 Donald St. E., at 1:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Centre.

THANK YOU

Special thanks to Roberta Jolicueur, Bunny Hoffman, Ruth Hyatt, Faye Lyngstad, Sharon Haggerty, Pastors Schmidt and Brian Falkenholt, the ladies of Calvary for putting on the reception. Also thanks to all who helped at this sad time with support, cards, flowers and baking. God Bless you all.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -