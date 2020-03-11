|
Died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Michael of 62 years and dear mother of Perry Vis, Peter (Carolyn), Tim (Shelley) and Dyanna (Jeff) Phillips; grandmother of Sarah, Brad, Conner, Jonathon, Christina, Matthew and Mitchell.THANK YOU
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in Calvary Lutheran Church, 2820 Donald St. E., at 1:00pm on Monday, March 16, 2020. Interment to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Regional Cancer Centre.
Special thanks to Roberta Jolicueur, Bunny Hoffman, Ruth Hyatt, Faye Lyngstad, Sharon Haggerty, Pastors Schmidt and Brian Falkenholt, the ladies of Calvary for putting on the reception. Also thanks to all who helped at this sad time with support, cards, flowers and baking. God Bless you all.
