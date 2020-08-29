It is with great sadness that the family of Wilma MacLeod (Nee Zakaluk) announce the passing of our wonderful mother, sister, aunt and Baba at the age of 84 years at her home on August 22, 2020.



Wilma was the matriarch of our family and we will be lost without her. Baba had a very special relationship with each of her four grandchildren. She was extremely active, if not at 55 plus, Church activities, Magnus Theater or Volunteer Pool, she was traveling the world visiting countries such as Mexico, Scotland, Greece, Israel, Egypt and many more or visiting family and friends in Nova Scotia, Manitoba and B.C. In her spare time, she prided herself on being an active and devoted member of the Topaz Rebekah Lodge #316, having proudly served as past Noble Grand and past District Deputy. For many years she became immersed in her daughter Jan's dancing, sewing costumes and attending concerts. She loved living her summers with her family at her Trout Lake camp. All family events were extremely important to her; however, Christmas was the highlight of her year!



Wilma enjoyed spending most of her working life at the Port Arthur General Hospital from where she retired. She was very fortunate to have many lifelong friends.



She had a special smile and generous heart and will be loving remembered by her family: daughter, Diana (Darryl) Ninivirta; son, John (Cindy) MacLeod; four grandchildren: Lindsay Ninivirta, Jacklynn and Connor MacLeod and Johnathan Hatzis; sister Marie Arvelin; nephews Bill Arvelin and Peter MacLeod; son-in-law Jamie Hatzis; cousins: Debbie (Bill) Barrett, Donna Ferris, Mary Gerus, Dennis (Sandy) Stec, Larry (Donna) Stec, Tom Tait, Beverley Zakaluk, Joanne (Russell) Yake and family.



She was preceded in death by: daughter Jan Hatzis, husband John-Jack MacLeod, parents Olga and William Zakaluk, in-laws Catherine and Peter MacLeod, sisters-in-law Joyce MacLeod and Millie Jermy, brothers-in law Mickey Arvelin and Angus MacLeod, nieces Michele Waugh and Kitty Anne MacLeod and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



The family would like to express their special thanks to those who cared for her during her illness: Bayshore workers who were so good to her, the whole Palliative Care team, NWLHIN, her nurses and special thanks to wonderful Georgette and her caring doctors, Dr. Delpaggio, Dr. Simpson and Dr. Harris.



As per her wishes there will be a private graveside burial and a celebration of life for Wilma at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or Harmony United Church.

