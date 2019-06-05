|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother Wilma Margaret Helen Armstrong; nee Carroll, age 84. Peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 to join her loving husband Bob who predeceased her in 2015.
Wilma was born in Sioux Lookout, Ontario on January 20th, 1935 to Leonard and May Carroll. After her marriage to Bob, they moved to Fort William, Ontario where she started her family. Wilma had a zest for life and quick wit that was contagious to those around her. She was happiest at camp in Graham picking blueberries, baking blueberry pies, writing and most importantly being with her family.
She will be missed by her children Laureen (Andy) Cordeiro, Diane Tetley and Rob (Lori) Armstrong. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren Andrew (Lesley) Cordeiro and their children Rory and Drew, Jillian (Christopher) Courtis and their children Zachary, Griffin and Heidi, Michael (Amy) Cordeiro, Mallory, Erin and Dayna Tetley and Kirsten Armstrong. She will also be missed by her siblings Donna Tilberg and Bobby Carroll and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wilma was predeceased by her brothers Len and Phillip Carroll and her sisters Florence Adams, Mary Davies and Laura Switzer and sister-in-law Doreen Kaus.
A celebration of Wilma's life will be held on Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 11:30 am at Our Lady of the Way Church in Pinewood, Ont. Internment will take place in Blue Cemetery.
If desired donations may be made in memory of Wilma to Rainy River Hospital, Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, POW IEO.