Mrs. Wilma Nina Best (nee Cook) passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2019 at the age of 89 with her family by her side. Born on September 17, 1929, Wilma was the 3rd youngest of eight girls to her predeceased parents Jean and James Cook. Wilma's passing completes a full circle for all her sisters and they are all together again. On line condolences at:
Wilma had a wonderful full life. Meeting and marrying her husband Stanley in 1959, married for almost 60 years with one daughter Constance Lynn.
Wilma, a 1951 McKellar nursing graduate, gave over 40 years of service to McKellar Hospital. Her lifelong passion was to care for those in need. Wilma had a big heart always helping family or even a stranger in need. Wilma's kindness showed indeed, always giving of herself in whatever capacity she could. Wilma loved being a nurse; it was her lifelong dream to be in the field of medicine and it was where she was most comfortable.
Wilma loved her family and was so happy doting on family, especially her grandchildren Chanel and Levon. Wilma is survived by her daughter Constance (Levon Little), her grandchildren Chanel and Levon Jr. along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wilma is predeceased by her husband Stanley Best, her parents Jean and James along with all her sisters Evelyn Douglas, Edna Baturniak, Vera Anderson, Audrey Gunby, Iris Hruska, Lorena (Doolie) Brown, Muriel (Toots) Tocherri and Enda (Bubby) Baturniak.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 513 Thorndale Crescent from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
If family and friends so wish, a donation in honour of Wilma Best can be made to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay, and would be greatly appreciated.
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Mar. 12, 2019