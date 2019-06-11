|
|
With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Wilma Roberts. Wilma died peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on June 9th at the TBRHSC. Wilma was born in Thunder Bay on December 13th 1953, she was the daughter of the late Pieter and Elly Heerema. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved husband Rick Roberts, daughter Elaina Roberts (Steven), her sisters Connie Riley (Norm), Annette Pugh (Dana), her brothers Henry Heerema (Karen), Peter Heerema (Daniela). She will be reunited with her parents, Rick's parents (Ned and Norma), Roelof and her brother-in-law Louis Riley. Wilma was known for her love and compassion and was known to be the care taker of the family. Wilma loved family life with several of her best memories being at one of the family camps. Wilma loved a great game of cards and would never turn down the opportunity for a challenge. One of her greatest challenges was accommodating 12 young girls every summer on our house boat vacations. Those vacations formed some of the greatest memories for so many people. Wilma also loved and will be greatly missed by her best friends Pat Wyrozub, Liz Johnson and Brenda Thomson who got together frequently for game nights. The family would like to thank the excellent professionalism, care and compassion of the Nolalu first response team, EMS as well as the doctors and nurses of the ICU ward. Special thanks to Meri for your amazing support. Wilma will always be known as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and cherished friend and she will be forever missed. A visitation will be held at the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A family grave side service will be conducted at Sunset Memorial gardens.
Wilma Roberts will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com